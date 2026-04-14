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Carney hails Sikh community contributions to Canada

PM Mark Carney praised the Sikh community's contributions to Canada during Vaisakhi, emphasizing values of justice, charity, and service at an Ottawa event.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 02:00 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Vaisakhi provides a moment “to reaffirm the values of justice, of charity and of service” and that the contribution of the Sikh community has been a source of strength for the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves the stage following his speech at the Liberal national convention in Montreal on Saturday. (AP)

Addressing a gathering in Ottawa on Monday, Carney said, “We’re here to recognise that for generations, Sikh Canadians have helped to build our great nation, through enterprise, through achievement and through seva.” “Your contributions are not only a source of pride within the community, they are a fundamental strength of our country,” he added.

He was speaking at a gathering to mark Sikh Heritage Month as well the launch of the short film, “Promises”, which commemorates the contribution of soldiers from the community during the Second World War and was presented by the Indus Media Foundation.

Carney said Vaisakhi provided a “moment to reaffirm the values of justice, of charity and of service” while being “a celebration of the spring harvest” and a “chance to look ahead with optimism, what may be cultivated, what we may grow together.”

“Vaisakhi continues to inspire generations with its message of courage, faith, and community since founding of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” the consulate noted.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

vaisakhi sikh community
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