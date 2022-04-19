Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / At least 4 killed, 14 injured after blasts rock school in Afghan capital Kabul: Report
world news

At least 4 killed, 14 injured after blasts rock school in Afghan capital Kabul: Report

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".
Medical staff move a wounded youth on a stretcher outside a hospital after three blasts rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood in Kabul.(AFP)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Reuters |

Three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing several people, according to Afghan security and health officials.

Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

"Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people," said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's commander.

The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year.

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan kabul
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP