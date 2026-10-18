Catholic priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

A Catholic priest died on Saturday after a crucifix fell on him during a Mass that was being livestreamed in Ecuador. The incident took place on October 17.

The incident took place on October 17. (X/@Osint613)

Footage circulating widely on social media shows priest Patrick Alfredo Sanchez Molinari addressing his congregation at the Nuestra Senora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, when a crucifix suddenly fell on him, striking him on the head.

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The footage shows Father Sanchez Molinari standing at the altar when a heavy, wooden crucifix mounted on the wall behind him suddenly broke loose and came crashing down on him.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death on Sunday. In a post on Instagram, it said, “We inform our beloved P. Patrick Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, CSsR. , who was acting as a priest of the Perpetuo Help church in the Vicariat Centro, has gone to the Father's House to enjoy his presence and glory.”

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{{^usCountry}} The statement continued: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement continued: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.” {{/usCountry}}

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The incident drew condolences from the local Catholic community and viewers worldwide who saw it unfold in real time.

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