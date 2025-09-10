Caught on camera: Sweden’s new health minister collapses at press briefing | What happened?

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Sweden’s newly appointed health minister Elisabet Lann suddenly collapsing during a press conference. Elisabet Lann had appeared alongside Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other officials on Tuesday – the same day she was appointed.(X)

According to a New York Post report, Elisabet Lann appeared alongside Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other officials on Tuesday, the same day she was appointed following her predecessor's sudden resignation.

In the video, after delivering her remarks, Lann is seen fainting moments later, suddenly toppling forward in front of reporters. The video also shows her losing balance beside fellow officials before crashing into a transparent lectern and hitting the floor.

Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch immediately rushed to her aid, rolling her over to help. Other politicians and journalists also rushed forward, surrounding Lann as she lay seemingly unconscious.

She was later escorted out of the room but returned shortly afterwards, explaining, “This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop.” It remains unclear whether she suffered any injuries in the fall, the report added.

What is low blood sugar, or hypoglycaemia?

Hypoglycaemia, also called low blood sugar or low blood glucose, occurs when blood sugar drops below the healthy range. It is common in people with diabetes, particularly Type 1. For most diabetics, it means levels below 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L), while in non-diabetics it is below 55 mg/dL (3.1 mmol/L), according to Cleveland Clinic

It is usually caused by excess insulin, either natural or injected, though other hormonal or metabolic issues may also trigger it. Symptoms include shakiness and a rapid heartbeat. Immediate treatment involves consuming sugar or carbohydrates, while severe cases can be life-threatening and require glucagon or urgent medical help, as the brain relies on a constant supply of glucose to function.

Symptoms

Symptoms of hypoglycaemia can appear suddenly and may differ from person to person, even varying between episodes. Although unpleasant, they serve as important warning signs to act before blood sugar levels drop further.

Common symptoms include shaking or trembling, weakness, sweating with chills, intense hunger, a rapid heartbeat, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, anxiety or irritability, pale skin, and tingling or numbness in the lips, tongue or cheeks. In more severe cases, hypoglycaemia may cause blurred or double vision, slurred speech, poor coordination, disorientation, seizures, or even loss of consciousness.