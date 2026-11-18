CCTV footage has captured the moment a Russian military transport aircraft crashed near the village of Yagunovo in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia on November 17. All 19 people aboard the aircraft died, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.

CCTV footage shows a Russian An-12 military aircraft crashing near Yagunovo in Siberia, killing all 19 people on board. (Unsplash Representational image)

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The aircraft was an An-12 military transport plane. It crashed in an unpopulated area, with a technical malfunction being investigated as the preliminary cause, state news agency RIA reported, citing the Defence Ministry.

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What happened before the Russian military plane crashed?

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{{^usCountry}} The footage, obtained from social media, shows the aircraft going down near Yagunovo. The crash caused a fire at the site, which emergency crews later managed to extinguish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage, obtained from social media, shows the aircraft going down near Yagunovo. The crash caused a fire at the site, which emergency crews later managed to extinguish. {{/usCountry}}

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Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk shared a video update from the crash site on Telegram. He confirmed that the aircraft had been flying through the region when the accident occurred.

Seredyuk also said that emergency responders had brought the fire under control. Their main task at the site was to assist with the investigation into the crash.

What is the suspected cause of the crash?

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According to RIA, the Defence Ministry identified a technical malfunction as the preliminary cause of the accident. However, authorities have not yet established the exact reason the aircraft went down.

Investigators will examine the crash site and available evidence to determine what happened during the aircraft's final flight.

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The crash killed all 19 people on board. Further details about the circumstances of the accident are expected as the investigation progresses.