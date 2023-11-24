close_game
Chad grants general amnesty ending prosecution verdicts over deaths of protesters in 2022 anti-govt rally

AFP |
Nov 24, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The National Transitional Council adopted the law with 92.4 percent of members voting in favour, said National Reconciliation Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.

Chad's government-appointed parliament on Thursday approved a general amnesty ending prosecution and guilty verdicts over the deaths of hundreds of protesters in a 2022 anti-government rally, a minister told AFP.

The law applies "to all Chadians, civilians and soldiers", according to the text seen by AFP.

Hundreds of demonstrators poured onto the streets of the semi-desert country on October 20, 2022, mainly youths protesting against a move by military president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to cling to power.

About 50 people, according to the government, or at least 300 according to the opposition and independent observers, were killed by police and military fire in the capital N'Djamena.

