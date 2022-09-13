Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king

Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:54 PM IST

Charles III's North Ireland Visit: In Northern Ireland, Charles III will meet political and religious leaders.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Belfast City Airport.(Reuters)
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.

