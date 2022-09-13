Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Charles III's North Ireland Visit: In Northern Ireland, Charles III will meet political and religious leaders.
AFP |
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.
