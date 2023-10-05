‘He’s disgusting!' Charlotte Sena's alleged abductor's son wants him to die

Millions of people heaved a sigh of relief after the missing 9-year-old girl Charlotte Sena, was rescued and reunited with her family. The mysterious disappearance remained an unsolved puzzle for almost two days, with various law enforcement agencies including the FBI engaged in the search and rescue operation for Charlotte. The girl was rescued after authorities used fingerprints on a ransom note to track down the alleged abductor who had hidden Charlotte in a cabinet. The fingerprints of the accused matched a database record from a drunk-driving case in 1999.

Charlotte Sena(left), her alleged abductor(AP/NYPD)

The alleged kidnapper Craig Ross, has been receiving a lot of flak and condemnation on social media. And Craig's own son hates his father and wants him to die in prison.

According to a report by TMZ, Craig's son Joshua highlighted his family doesn't care even if the man dies in prison.

Craig Ross' son ‘couldn’t care less' about him

“He’s in jail. We want nothing to do with him. I couldn’t give a f–k if the dude dropped dead tomorrow — I couldn’t care less,” said Joshua.

“He’s disgusting, he’s gross, he should die,” added Joshua.

Charlotte had gone missing while camping with family and friends in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York on Saturday. She went alone for a joy ride on her bike around the camp and didn't return. Fifteen minutes after she left for the bike ride and didn't return, her family members informed police. Later, New York State Police raised an Amber Alert in order to find her.

Her search and rescue was closely followed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. The incident drew the attention of millions across the United States who prayed for Charlotte's safe return.

“It was extraordinary to see how they traced it down to an individual’s home. The home was surrounded by law enforcement and helicopters, and they were able to bring her to safety. And not long after, she was in the arms of her parents at a hospital,” Kathy said as per CNN.

