Check out the snowfall prediction for different parts of the United States in 2023-24 winter

United States is bracing itself for snowfall in the winter season 2023-24. The winter season may be dreadful for some folks due to snowstorms which cause lot of hardships including loss of lives. Meanwhile, in some parts of the US, people look up to the season for adventure opportunities and winter sports.

New York City(Getty Images)

As per a report by DailyMotion and AccuWeather, El Nino will play a major role in the winter, this year.

According to AccuWeather's lead long-range expert Paul Pastelok, "a strong El Nino favours less precipitation and higher temperatures in the north west. While in the mid-west and interior north-east, snow amounts in frequency are expected to run below historical averages."

Here is the prediction for some of the cities in the North Eastern part of the US. Below historical averages snowfall is predicted in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo during the winter 2023-24.

City Average Snowfall Predicted snowfall

Boston 49.2 38-44

New York City 29.8 18-26

Philadelphia 23.1 16-24

Pittsburgh 44.1 28-36

Buffalo 95.4 70-85

Meanwhile, here is the prediction for some of the cities in the Southern part of the United States. Snowfall will be higher than historical averages in places like Atlanta, Oklahoma City, El Paso, Nashville, Dallas, Colorado Springs, Albuquerque etc.

Notably, last year in the winter, snowstorms were quite high in the mountains of Southern US. As per the report, similar situation might be there this year too.

"In the Southeast, most favourable areas for snow and ice will be in the Tennessee Valley," says the report.