Chicago daylight robbery and assault: 33-year-old man viciously attacked- Watch

A case of daylight robbery and vicious assault on a man in Chicago, has gone viral on social media. According to a report by the New York Post, the incident happened on Monday in a residential alleyway in Bucktown around 2:55 p.m.

Screengrab from the video of the incident(X(formerly Twitter)/@iamyesyouareno)

In the viral video, the man is seen eating pizza while walking in an alley when two men attack him viciously, throwing punches all over his body. The victim falls on the floor and the perpetrators keep attacking and kicking him even as the man shouts at them to get off him. After assaulting the man, the perpetrators leave having looted his bag.

Meanwhile, in the video, a car passing through the alley, blows its horns to distract the criminals. But nonetheless, the two perpetrators carry on their crime before calmly escaping with their loot.

Later, Chicago Police took the 33-year-old victim to a hospital in stable condition. Chicago city has been in the news for quite sometime for many similar criminal incidents including murder.

According to data from the Chicago Police Department, there has been a 29% increase in major crime including murder, sexual assault, robbery and theft in the city thus far this year, as compared to data from the same period in 2022.

Netizens on social media platform "X" reacted to the criminal incident, condemning it.

"This is brutal and barbaric. These two are examples of blight in a society," wrote one user.

"I wouldn't walk along a side road these days," commented another person.

"I'm very cautious when walking alone. Always discreetly looking behind me for this very reason. Call me paranoid...," posted a third person.

"attacking someone from behind ... shows you who these criminals are they need to be locked up for at least 20 years," wrote a fourth user.

Many people have blamed government's policy and approach to preventing and controlling crime, as the reason behind spurt in such incidents in Chicago. On Tuesday, Republican-led House Judiciary Committee gathered in Chicago to highlight the grave situation and the policy paralysis.

