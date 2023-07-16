Chilling video shows Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann being arrested by plainclothes cops

A chilling viral video shows Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann being arrested by plainclothes cops as he calmly strolled down a Midtown sidewalk. Oblivious while walking along, the 59-year-old is seen with a messenger bag slung over his shoulder.

Plainclothes officers are seen in the footage, obtained by WABC, suddenly swooping in and surrounding the architect before taking him into custody. The capture took place close to Rex’s Fifth Avenue office on Thursday night, July 13.

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

DNA found on the hair of victim Megan Waterman led to Rex being taken into custody. DNA found on Megan and that of Rex’s were a match. Investigators searched Rex’s Massapequa Park home and found random items such as a cat scratch pole, a framed picture, and an empty bookcase, according to New York Post. Rex is a married dad of two.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Melissa’s body was found firstalong Ocean Parkway on Dec. 11, 2010, sparking serial killer fears.

The number of bodies had climbed to 10 by spring 2011. The murdered people included eight women, a toddler, and an unidentified man. Back in February 2022, Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force. It took 18 long months to build a case against Rex. Besides the DNA, he was reportedly possibly also linked to the murdersthrough burner cell phone calls and disturbing Google searches.

