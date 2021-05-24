Home / World News / China accuses US of hyping theory Coronavirus escaped from lab in Wuhan
world news

China accuses US of hyping theory Coronavirus escaped from lab in Wuhan

China has sought to frame the claims as conspiracy theories created to divert attention from the US government’s own handling of the coronavirus, and suggested that the Fort Detrick military base in Maryland should be investigated.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:58 PM IST
“The report that you mentioned about three people getting sick, that is not true,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing Monday in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)

China accused the US of promoting theories that the coronavirus escaped from a high-security lab in Wuhan, as a fresh report about sick workers at the facility prompted Beijing to reaffirm denials.

“The report that you mentioned about three people getting sick, that is not true,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing Monday in Beijing. Zhao was responding to a Wall Street Journal report that a trio of researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- a lab in the city where the first Covid-19 outbreak was identified -- had fallen ill and sought hospital care in November 2019.

The facility has previously denied claims of workers getting sick, including a US State Department fact sheet publish in January that asserts that several researchers from the institute became sick in autumn 2019. Zhao said the US has been hyping the lab-leak theory.

China has sought to frame the claims as conspiracy theories created to divert attention from the US government’s own handling of the coronavirus, and suggested that the Fort Detrick military base in Maryland should be investigated.

While the World Health Organization-led investigation in China earlier this year found it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus came from a laboratory leak, scientists have sought more data from China on early cases. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said following the probe that it didn’t adequately analyze the possibility of a lab accident, adding that he is ready to deploy additional resources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china-us tension wuhan lab coronavirus crisis
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP