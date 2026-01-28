China Approves Purchases of Nvidia’s H200 Chip, Easing Tension With U.S.

SINGAPORE—China has approved purchases of Nvidia’s popular H200 artificial-intelligence chip for the first time, giving authorization to several of Nvidia’s Chinese customers, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The long-awaited move came during a trip to China by Jensen Huang, chief executive of the American chip giant. (Flie photo/Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) (AFP)

The first approval covers several hundred thousand H200 chips, which would be worth around $10 billion, the people said. Major technology companies including Alibaba and ByteDance received the initial batch of approvals, and authorities are expected to greenlight more imports in coming weeks, they said.

Beijing’s decision is another sign of its recent rapprochement with Washington on some issues ahead of a visit by President Trump to China scheduled for April. The two superpowers reached a trade truce in October.

Companies that wish to buy the American chips recently submitted documents to Chinese authorities to explain how they plan to use them. Chinese officials have told the companies that any purchases should be for uses deemed necessary, such as advanced AI research and development, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Some companies have also discussed with officials their plans to purchase domestic chips, the people said. Officials have required that companies use homegrown chips for some AI training tasks and most AI workloads, involving inference—when AI taps its training to produce output such as a chatbot’s answers.

Beijing wants to help the country’s best AI developers build new models and applications quickly, and Nvidia chips would advance that goal. On the other hand, Beijing has worked for years to cultivate a self-reliant semiconductor industry. That has encountered resistance, especially from private-sector tech companies that are accustomed to using Nvidia’s products and software tools. Chinese chip makers also haven’t been able to match the best chips the U.S. produces.

The latest policy reflects those competing goals: Beijing is allowing some Nvidia AI chip imports while imposing limits to encourage Chinese companies to buy local chips.

Huang, the Nvidia CEO, regularly visits China around this time of the year, ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, to meet local employees and business partners.