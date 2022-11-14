China, Australia to hold first leader meeting in years
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Australia's Anthony Albanese and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet.
Reuters |
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
The two leaders are in Bali in Indonesia for a meeting of the G20 leaders.
Read more: Video| What Russia stole from Kherson: A raccoon, a donkey, and a Llama
"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.