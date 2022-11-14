Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China, Australia to hold first leader meeting in years

China, Australia to hold first leader meeting in years

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Australia's Anthony Albanese and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The two leaders are in Bali in Indonesia for a meeting of the G20 leaders.

Read more: Video| What Russia stole from Kherson: A raccoon, a donkey, and a Llama

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china australia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP