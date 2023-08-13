China's inner Mongolia records two cases of bubonic plague: What it is

China's northern region of Inner Mongolia reported two cases of bubonic plague. A previous infection was detected on August 7, the local government had earlier reported. The two people infected are the husband and daughter of the previous case, the government said in a statement. All close contacts have been quarantined and have shown no abnormal symptoms, the statement added.

China Bubonic Plague: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)

Bubonic plague infection is spread mostly by rodents. The cases of the highly infectious disease are low in China, with most found in Inner Mongolia and northwestern Ningxia region in recent years. Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague, which can be fatal if not treated in time, World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

