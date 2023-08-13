Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China's inner Mongolia records two cases of bubonic plague: What it is

China's inner Mongolia records two cases of bubonic plague: What it is

ByMallika Soni
Aug 13, 2023 12:17 PM IST

China Bubonic Plague: All close contacts have been quarantined and have shown no abnormal symptoms.

China's northern region of Inner Mongolia reported two cases of bubonic plague. A previous infection was detected on August 7, the local government had earlier reported. The two people infected are the husband and daughter of the previous case, the government said in a statement. All close contacts have been quarantined and have shown no abnormal symptoms, the statement added.

Read more: Iran teen, face of anti-hijab protests, ‘abducted’, 'tortured' for second time

China Bubonic Plague: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)

Bubonic plague infection is spread mostly by rodents. The cases of the highly infectious disease are low in China, with most found in Inner Mongolia and northwestern Ningxia region in recent years. Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague, which can be fatal if not treated in time, World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP