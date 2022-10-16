China Communist party meet updates: Xi Jinping on China's ‘strategic resolve’
- China Communist party meet LIVE updates: China waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi Jinping said.
At the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping that the country had achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance. China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi Jinping added.
Xi Jinping and party's other leaders are likely to be unveiled the day after the Congress closes and the delegates will also pick members of the party's roughly 200-member central committee, which in turn selects the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 10:56 AM
Chink in Xi Jinping's armour: Economy ‘trouble’ and China's plan
Development remains China’s top priority, Xi Jinping said on Sunday during a speech at the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist party's congress adding that reforms will be made in the direction of a socialist market economy. Read more
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 10:37 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Firmer sense of purpose, fortitude and self-belief needed, Xi Jinping says
“Our future is bright, but we still have a long way to go,” Xi Jinping said to the more than 2,000 delegates attending the opening session.
“We must foster a firmer sense of purpose, fortitude and self-belief in the whole party and the Chinese people so that we cannot be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation or cowed by pressure,” he added.
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 10:33 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Scenes from the hall
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 10:28 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping on China's foreign policy
China's President Xi Jinping said, “Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, we have maintained firm strategic resolve and shown a fighting spirit. Throughout these endeavors, we have safeguarded China's dignity and core interests and kept ourselves well-positioned for pursuing development and ensuring security.”
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 10:21 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping on China's poverty success
Xi Jinping counts alleviating poverty as one of three “major events” of the past decade along with the party’s centenary and socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a “new era”.
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 09:55 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping hails ‘one country, two systems’
“One country, two systems” has proven to be the best institutional mechanism for Hong Kong and Macau, Xi Jinping said during a speech at the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist party's congress asserting that the regions will enjoy high autonomy and be administered by patriots. Read more
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 09:45 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: What Xi Jinping said on party governance
“The entire party must remember that strictly governing the party is always the path and self-revolution is always the path. We must never be complacent,” Xi said.
Xi Jinping said the party should continue to improve, “cleanse” itself and be the core leader of China’s modernisation efforts.
“Corruption is the biggest tumour that damages the party’s vitality and fighting power,” he said.
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 09:40 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: China will 'never commit to abandoning the use of force' on Taiwan, Xi Jinping says
China President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed China would "never commit to abandoning the use of force" when it comes to the issue of Taiwan.
-
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 09:34 AM
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping says China opposes 'Cold War mentality' in global politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing opposed a "Cold War mentality" in international diplomacy, though made no mention of frayed relations with the United States.
"China... resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposes the Cold War mentality, opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards," Xi told Communist Party delegates at the Great Hall of the People, claiming Beijing "will never seek hegemony and will never engage in expansion".