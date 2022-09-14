Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China could send high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

world news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.

A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs beside floral tributes outside a shopping mall.(AFP)
Reuters |

China is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.

