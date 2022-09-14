China could send high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.
China is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.