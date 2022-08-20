Fish, crabs undergoing Covid PCR test? Watch viral video
In a viral video posted on Twitter, Chinese officials can be seen inserting cotton buds in the mouths of fishes and swabbing the shell of crabs to take samples for Covid-19 tests.
As Covid-19 infections are increasing in China, the country has found unique ways to grapple with the situation. Recently, a video went viral on social media where Chinese authorities could be seen increasing the scope of the PCR test beyond human beings.
In a viral video posted by the Twitter handle of South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper, Chinese officials can be seen inserting cotton buds in the mouths of fishes and swabbing the shell of crabs to take samples for Covid-19 tests.
The tests come after the local Chinese government announced in July that fishermen ought to take Covid-19 tests mandatorily for themselves and the seafood they catch, the South China Morning Post reported, quoting Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control Committee. The measures come against the fear that the illegal trade of animals could contribute to the worsening situation of the virus outbreak in the country.
China reported 2,678 cases for Thursday, down from 3,424 a day earlier, the country's worst week of Covid-19 infections since mid-May, fueled by outbreaks in vacation hotspots in places such as Hainan and Tibet.
The officials in Yunnan province also issued an advisory to tourists returning from Tibet to quarantine themselves. ‘A decision by officials in the southern Yunnan province to deny entry to travellers from Tibet over the weekend because of a lack of quarantine facilities created a four-mile traffic jam involving hundreds of cars, despite police urging residents to avoid the routes that had backed up,’ news agency Bloomberg reported.
Eight civilians killed in Somali hotel bombed by Al-Qaeda linked outfit
At least eight civilians have been confirmed dead in an attack by Islamist militants on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said Saturday, as security forces continued to battle gunmen holed up inside. Fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group stormed the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts.
Monkeypox virus can stay on computer mouse, coffee machine for days: CDC study
A new study on monkeypox by the US disease control body CDC now suggests that the virus can linger on many common household objects for several days despite regular disinfecting. For this study, a home shared by two monkeypox patients was taken up. Researchers found the virus in 70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began. These included couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and the light switch.
Ethiopian Airlines pilots fall asleep on flight, miss landing
New Delhi: Pilots of an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines fell asleep mid-air and missed landing at Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, commercial aviation news website Aviation Herald reported late on Thursday. The pilots were later suspended pending an investigation, according to news agency Bloomberg. The incident reportedly took place on Monday when the aircraft was flying from Sudan's Khartoum and was supposed to land at Bole Airport in Addis Ababa.
Ex-UK minister Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak for next PM
Former British cabinet minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times. Gove wrote in the op-ed that he thinks Liz Truss' campaign for 10 Downing Street "has been a holiday from reality." Sunak has the right arguments as they come from his experience of being the chancellor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gove added.
Al-Shabaab attacks hotel in Somalia's Mogadishu, casualties reported
Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said. The assault on the Hayat Hotel triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group who are still holed up inside the building, security official Abdukadir Hassan told AFP.
