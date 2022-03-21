China Eastern Airlines to ground Boeing 737-800 jets after horrific crash

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
There were 132 people on board -- 123 passengers and 9 crew -- and the plane went down in a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
People sit in a temporarily cordoned off area for the relatives of the victims aboard China Eastern’s flight MU5735, in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. (AP)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Bloomberg |

A Boeing Co. 737-800 NG plane operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. crashed Monday in the southwestern Chinese province of Guangxi. 

China Eastern said it will ground all of its Boeing 737-800 jets starting Tuesday. An emergency telephone assistance line for family was set up and the carrier expressed deep condolences to passengers and crew members onboard.

China Eastern’s website, mobile app and some of its social media platforms were turned to black and white in a sign of mourning.

China President Xi Jinping urged rescue efforts following the crash, state TV reported. 

 

