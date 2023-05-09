China, Canada in tit-for-tat diplomat expulsion as ties plunge

Beijing: China on Tuesday expelled a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa ordered a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing to leave the country.

“China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a brief statement, adding that she had been asked to “…leave China before May 13”.

“In response to Canada’s unreasonable actions, China has decided to take reciprocal countermeasures,” the Chinese statement said.

Beijing’s retaliatory measure comes a day after Justin Trudeau’s government expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, accused of attempting to intimidate Canadian lawmaker, Michael Chong.

Ottawa declared Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei “persona non grata”, on Monday, the Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

“I have been clear: We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home,” she said in the statement, quoted in reports from Canada.

Chong was allegedly targetted by Zhao after he sponsored a motion to condemn China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority group.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa had promptly called the allegations “groundless” and warned of “consequences”.

“China strongly condemns and firmly opposes it and has lodged a solemn representation with Canada. China will resolutely take countermeasures, and Canada will bear all the consequences arising therefrom,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

The statement added that the move “deliberately undermines China-Canada relations”.

