Home / World News / China foreign ministry says planned UN event on Xinjiang 'an insult'
world news

China foreign ministry says planned UN event on Xinjiang 'an insult'

China has urged UN member states not to attend the virtual event, planned by Germany, the United States and Britain.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Uyghurs and other students attend a class at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists, in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(AP)

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the use of the United Nations as a platform for a virtual event on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang was an insult to the institution.

China has urged UN member states not to attend the virtual event, planned by Germany, the United States and Britain.

"The US has banded up with several countries, abused the United Nations' resources and platform, and smeared and attacked China to serve it's own interests," she said at a daily news conference in Beijing.

"This is total blasphemy against the United Nations," she said.

China has said the organizers of the virtual UN event, which is due to be held Wednesday, use "human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China's internal affairs".

Some Western states and rights groups have accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uyghurs in camps, which the United States has described as genocide. In January, Washington banned the import of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations of forced labour.

Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training centres to combat religious extremism.

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the use of the United Nations as a platform for a virtual event on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang was an insult to the institution.

China has urged UN member states not to attend the virtual event, planned by Germany, the United States and Britain.

"The US has banded up with several countries, abused the United Nations' resources and platform, and smeared and attacked China to serve it's own interests," she said at a daily news conference in Beijing.

"This is total blasphemy against the United Nations," she said.

China has said the organizers of the virtual UN event, which is due to be held Wednesday, use "human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China's internal affairs".

Some Western states and rights groups have accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uyghurs in camps, which the United States has described as genocide. In January, Washington banned the import of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations of forced labour.

Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training centres to combat religious extremism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING NEWS

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch

Juliet, the last wild macaw at Rio de Janeiro zoo waits for her Romeo

Man’s bizarre solution to curb Covid crisis sparks mixed reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP