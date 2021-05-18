China hopes a ‘moderate Muslim’ leadership will run Afghanistan in the future

China says it hopes to see a “moderate Muslim” leadership in Afghanistan in the future and has assured the country of help in strengthening its anti-terrorism capacities as Kabul prepares for the departure of US troops later this year.

In two phone calls to Afghanistan’s senior leadership on Monday, China’s state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi laid out what Beijing sees on the road ahead for China-Afghanistan ties.

“China hopes that Afghanistan’s future leadership will pursue a moderate Muslim policy, promote a foreign policy of peace, maintain friendship with neighbouring countries, and firmly combat all forms of terrorism. China will continue to play a constructive role in advancing the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” Wang told Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

China is stepping up cooperation with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries as the September 11 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops approaches as it prepares for any subsequent threat to its projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the region.

The international community, particularly countries in the region, should help the Afghan people consolidate the fruits of peace and reconstruction in the country, Wang said.

Wang added that China will continue to support the Afghan government in playing a leading role in the country’s peace and reconciliation process.

He called on all parties to support and implement relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions to promote a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan, to avoid in particular a resurgence of terrorism.

During a phone call on Monday with Hamdullah Mohib, national security adviser to Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, Wang emphasised that China endorses the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” principle, adding that Beijing supports all parties in Afghanistan in finding a broad and inclusive political arrangement through peaceful means.

Wang said the “unilateral withdrawal” of US troops has brought uncertainty in the country, especially at the current crucial stage of the “Afghan domestic reconciliation process”.

“China is ready to facilitate internal negotiations among various parties in Afghanistan, including creating necessary conditions for negotiations in China,” Wang added.

Last week, Wang was quoted by Chinese media as telling Central Asian countries that it was necessary for neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, to coordinate their positions in a timely manner, speak with one voice, and fully support the Afghan domestic peace process.