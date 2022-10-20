Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China indicates continuation of Wolf Warrior diplomacy amid spat over consulate incident

China indicates continuation of Wolf Warrior diplomacy amid spat over consulate incident

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 03:48 PM IST

The assertion comes against the backdrop of an investigation by the UK police into the allegation that a Hong Kong protester was on Sunday dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted

In this Handout provided by Matthew Leung, Hong Kong protester Bob Chan scuffles with people who are trying to drag him into the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on Sunday. Chan said he and others were holding a peaceful anti-government protest outside the consulate on Sunday when masked men came out, tore down the protesters’ banners and dragged him inside the buildings gates. (AP)
BySutirtho Patranobis

Beijing: China on Thursday said its diplomats will display “fighting spirit” and “dare to fight” to protect the country’s sovereignty and security, indicating that the country’s aggressive and controversial style of Wolf Warrior diplomacy will continue in the coming years under Xi Jinping, who is poised to secure a unprecedented third term as China’s leader on Sunday.

“Dare to fight and be good at fighting are (part of) the fine traditions and spiritual character of China’s diplomacy,” vice-foreign minister, Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday on the sidelines of the twice-in-a-decade national congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.

“Chinese diplomacy will continue to display fighting spirit, improve our ability to fight, and always stand ready at the frontline to protect our national interest and dignity,” Ma was quoted by the Chinese state media as saying at the press conference.

“Our resolve to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation will be rock hard and unshakable,” he added.

Wolf Warrior diplomacy, which takes the name from a popular Chinese war movie, symbolises an aggressive and confrontational, even hostile, type of diplomacy on a public stage, including on social media.

Ma’s assertion comes against the backdrop of an investigation by the UK police into the allegation that a Hong Kong protester was on Sunday dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted.

The Chinese foreign ministry has dismissed the allegation, saying it had lodged representations with Britain over what it called “malicious harassment” by lawless elements.

Citing a report delivered by Xi on Sunday, Ma said China has entered a period of development in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges are “concurrent and uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising”.

China’s diplomatic front needs to “carry on the fighting spirit to bolster the people’s will, courage and confidence, refrain from pressure and containment, brave hardships, strive to consolidate development and security and safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” Ma added.

Experts have pointed out that China’s Wolf Warrior diplomacy under Xi is at odds with Xi’s other oft-repeated doctrine, which is the “shared future for mankind”.

“Xi’s diplomacy contains two conflicting components: A liberal and egalitarian ‘shared future for mankind’ and a realist ‘dare to fight’. Wolf warrior diplomacy reflects only the realist ‘fighting spirit’,” China experts Yaoyao Dai and Luwei Rose Luqio, wrote for the China Review, published by The Chinese University of Hong Kong Press, in May.

The contradiction is likely to remain, given that Xi himself was clear in Sunday’s speech about the challenges Chinese diplomacy is facing.

“Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, blockade and exert maximum pressure on China, we have put our national interests first, focussed on internal political concerns and maintained firm strategic resolve,” Xi said.

“We have shown a fighting spirit and a firm determination to never yield to coercive power,” Xi said.

Giving an overview of Chinese diplomacy, Ma said the Chinese government had evacuated over 5,200 Chinese citizens from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

“After the escalation of tensions in Ukraine, our diplomats, who acted in accordance with the decisions and instructions of the CPC Central Committee, promptly evacuated over 5,200 of our compatriots, they are healthy and unhurt,” he said.

Ma said the number of countries that established diplomatic ties with China increased from 172 to 181 in the past decade while the number of countries and regional organisations that established partnerships with China increased from 41 to 113.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sutirtho Patranobis

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP