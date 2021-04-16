Home / World News / China likely to approve BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by July: Report
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:20 PM IST
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in cold storage at a vaccination centre.(Bloomberg)

China is planning to authorize the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech SE by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If approved, it would become the first foreign Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country.

Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The German drugmaker announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd in August to supply 10 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to Hong Kong and Macau.

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc, is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.

