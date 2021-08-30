China limits minors to just three hours of online gaming a week

China’s regulators announced a new set of tighter regulations over the country’s games industry, including limiting the number of hours that minors can play.

The new rules are aimed at curbing excessive indulgence in games and protecting minors’ physical and mental health. Online game providers can only offer services to minors for an hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Xinhua reported, citing a notice released by National Press and Publication Administration. They can also play only an hour a day during holidays.

The new rules are part of a broader government crackdown on technology companies in the country. Tencent Holdings Ltd., China’s largest games company, had already begun to implement similar restrictions.

Earlier this month, state media published forceful critiques of the industry and at one point labeled games “spiritual opium.” That description was later removed, but share prices plunged out of concern for further restrictions.