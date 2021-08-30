Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China limits minors to just three hours of online gaming a week
world news

China limits minors to just three hours of online gaming a week

The new rules are part of a broader government crackdown on technology companies in the country. Tencent Holdings Ltd., China’s largest games company, had already begun to implement similar restrictions.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Online game providers can only offer services to minors for an hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Xinhua reported, citing a notice released by National Press and Publication Administration.

China’s regulators announced a new set of tighter regulations over the country’s games industry, including limiting the number of hours that minors can play.

The new rules are aimed at curbing excessive indulgence in games and protecting minors’ physical and mental health. Online game providers can only offer services to minors for an hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Xinhua reported, citing a notice released by National Press and Publication Administration. They can also play only an hour a day during holidays.

The new rules are part of a broader government crackdown on technology companies in the country. Tencent Holdings Ltd., China’s largest games company, had already begun to implement similar restrictions.

Earlier this month, state media published forceful critiques of the industry and at one point labeled games “spiritual opium.” That description was later removed, but share prices plunged out of concern for further restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china tencent holdings ltd. online courses
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

France makes Covid-19 pass mandatory for restaurants, service jobs' staff

Taliban calls US drone strike 'arbitrary': Report

'C.1.2': New variant of Sars-CoV-2 detected in South Africa, researchers say

She made history by interviewing Taliban leader, but has now left Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP