China locks down area around world's largest iPhone factory after Covid spike

China ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn technology group’s main plant in Zhengzhou- the world’s largest iPhone factory. The lockdown which will last till November 9 was put in place after Covid cases in Zhengzhou jumped to 359 for Tuesday, up from 95 the day before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No vehicles are allowed to operate except for those carrying necessities, the local government said adding that all people except Covid-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive Covid tests and emergency medical treatment".

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

In videos shared widely on social media, people were seen breaking out of Foxconn's facility. Several employees were complaining of poor conditions and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid Covid transport curbs.

The lockdown reflects China's zero Covid approach to stamping out outbreaks and is likely to further disrupt Foxconn’s main operations base. Foxconn- the Taiwanese company forced some of its 200,000 staff into quarantine and pushed others to flee the facility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lockdown will complicate efforts to recruit and bring in new staff as well as ship production materials to keep operations going.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail