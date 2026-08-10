China’s Long March 7A rocket explodes after launch, cause under probe

The launch of the ChinaSat-4B satellite aboard a Long March 7A rocket failed after the spacecraft experienced a flight anomaly shortly after liftoff on Monday, China said on Tuesday.

The rocket exploded seconds after it was launched on Monday. (X/@PhazzeeYeehaw)

The rocket lifted off at 8:02 pm Beijing time (1202 GMT) from the Wenchang space launch site in the island province of Hainan on Monday, state news agency Xinhua said. It was tasked with carrying the Zhongxing-4B satellite.

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According to Reuters, eye witnesses saw a bright flash high in the night sky after launch, followed by what appeared to be multiple glowing fragments.

Xinhua news agency said the cause for the failure is being ascertained.

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{{^usCountry}} The mission was the first known Long March 7A failure since the rocket's maiden flight in March 2020. The rocket returned to service in 2021 and subsequently completed a series of successful missions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mission was the first known Long March 7A failure since the rocket's maiden flight in March 2020. The rocket returned to service in 2021 and subsequently completed a series of successful missions. {{/usCountry}}

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