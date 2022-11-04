China may soon shorten quarantine for inbound travellers: Report

China may soon shorten COVID-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from the current 10 days to seven or eight days, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the new rule, arrivals would need to spend five days in a quarantine facility and a further two or three days at home, one of the sources said, compared with the current requirement of seven days in a facility, typically a hotel, and a further three days under home monitoring.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON