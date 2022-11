China opposes British minister's planned visit to Taiwan: ‘Stop colluding’

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Britain must stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, following plans by a British minister to visit the self-governed island, which China claims, for trade talks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Twitter suspends US comedian's account permanently. Elon Musk gives this reason

Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON