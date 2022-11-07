Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China opposes British minister's planned visit to Taiwan: 'Stop colluding'

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 01:55 PM IST

China-Taiwan: Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian.

China-Taiwan: A China's flag flutters near people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Britain must stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, following plans by a British minister to visit the self-governed island, which China claims, for trade talks.

Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

