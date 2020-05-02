e-paper
China opposes Taiwan participation in UN after US Tweet

The US mission said barring Taiwan from the UN was an affront to the international body’s founding principles promoting human freedom and providing a forum welcoming diverse views.

world Updated: May 02, 2020 15:37 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride on a bus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP)
         

China said it firmly opposes any participation by Taiwan in the United Nations as it responded to a tweet by the US mission to the international body for the island to become involved.

The US isn’t in any position to speak for Taiwan, is interfering in China’s internal affairs and “hurts the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” China’s mission to the UN said in a statement on its website on Friday. It also criticized the timing of the US comments as the world tries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The US mission said barring Taiwan from the UN was an affront to the international body’s founding principles promoting human freedom and providing a forum welcoming diverse views.

US President Donald Trump is escalating efforts to blame China for the Covid-19 pandemic and is exploring ways to hold Beijing accountable. He and his aides have sharpened their criticism of China, hinting at possible retaliation through tariffs. On Monday, a top US health official spoke with his Taiwan counterpart on giving the island a bigger role in the virus fight.

“The Chinese Mission hereby expresses strong indignation and firm opposition,” it said in the statement. “The government of the People’s Republic China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” it said.

