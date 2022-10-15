China party congress to run one week, amend party charter

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 15, 2022 04:06 PM IST

China Communist Party Meeting: President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as the party's general secretary at the congress in Beijing and become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

China Communist Party Meeting: Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)
Reuters |

China's ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress will run for one week from Oct. 16-22 and will amend the party's constitution, a party spokesman said on Saturday.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as the party's general secretary at the congress in Beijing and become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The congress will be held in the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square, opening on Sunday and concluding next Saturday, party spokesman Sun Yeli told reporters.

Sun said the congress would amend the party's constitution, but he didn't give any details.

The congress will conclude with the introduction of the next Politburo Standing Committee, the elite body that now numbers seven and that Xi has come to dominate.

The congress comes at a tumultuous time, with Xi's adherence to his zero-COVID policy battering the economy, while his support for Russia's Vladimir Putin further alienating China from the West.

