China plane crash: President Xi expresses shock, orders probe

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed his shock over the news of a plane crash in the southwestern province of Guangxi. Jinping called for "all-out" efforts to organise search and rescue for passengers aboard the Eastern Airlines jet crash.

He also instructed officials to launch an investigation into the "cause of the accident as soon as possible", according to state broadcaster CCTV. "We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern U5735 accident," the President said.

China's Premier Li Keqiang also instructed officials to spare no effort in searching for survivors and to provide sufficient comfort to the victims' families, according to CCTV.

A Boeing Co. 737-800 NG plane operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. crashed with 132 people on board -- 123 passengers and nine crew. The plane went down in a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

China Eastern, which set up an emergency telephone assistance line for family members, was not immediately available to comment further beyond a statement confirming the facts of the crash, according to reports.

Its website, mobile app and some of its social media platforms were turned to black and white in a sign of mourning.

The jet was traveling from Kunming in Yunnan province to the manufacturing center of Guangzhou, according to FlightRadar24.

Radar tracking showed the plane descended steeply on an almost vertical trajectory. Video posted on social media purported to be from the crash site shows a fire in a heavily wooded area.

(With inputs from agencies)

