China punishes Taiwan for Pelosi trip, declares 'danger zones' | 7 points

China punishes Taiwan for Pelosi trip, declares 'danger zones'
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the visit show that the US will not abandon its commitment to the self-governing island.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has ratcheted up tension between Washington and Beijing despite assurance from the White House that there has been no change in its long-standing “one-China” policy. Pelosi's visit is being followed very closely around the world and especially in China, where the country's microblogging platform, Weibo, briefly crashed as millions discussed and debated her Asia trip.
Here are the latest updates on Pelosi's Taiwan visit:
- Patriotic fervour erupted on Chinese social media over Pelosi's Taiwan visit as many internet users called a more muscular response from their government. Hashtags related to Pelosi's visit, such as "the resolve to realise national reunification is rock solid", went viral on China's Weibo microblogging platform, reported Reuters.
- China announced retaliatory live-fire military drill around Taiwan and warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid the airspace designated as “danger zones”, which the trade-reliant island said amounted to a "blockade".
- Taiwan's defence ministry described the drills as "an irrational move to challenge the international order" but China insisted that it has not seen drills causing freedom of navigation issues. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing that Chinese military actions were meant as a deterrent to Taiwan. She added that Beijing's response will be "resolute, forceful and effective".
- Taiwan has, meanwhile, started negotiations with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported.
- China suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island. It has also vowed to take "disciplinary actions" against Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and Taiwan Foreign Ministry's International Cooperation and Development Fund, saying they had aggressively engaged in pro-independence separatist activities.
- While Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, drawing China's ire, the US House Speaker hinted that the anger was not because of her political position but because of her gender. She noted that several US senators, including the chair of the foreign relations committee, had visited the self-ruled island.
- Pelosi said, “They made a big fuss because I’m the speaker, I guess. I don’t know if that was a reason or an excuse. Because they didn’t say anything when the men came."
(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)
-
Al-Zawahiri's death: US issues worldwide alert for citizens travelling abroad
The United States on Tuesday cautioned its citizens to maintain a “high level of vigilance” while travelling abroad in the wake of a counter-terrorism operation that eliminated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a worldwide alert, the US state department expressed concern over continued threat of terrorist attacks and “other violent actions” against its citizens and interests overseas.
-
Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty: Taiwan defence ministry
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island. Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.
-
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan- '.... choice between democracy, autocracy' | Top quotes
US house of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday emphasised on America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan, a day after her visit to the island irked China. "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace for the region," Pelosi added. Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, marking the first high-level US visit to the country in 25 years.
-
US will not abandon Taiwan in face of Chinese pressure: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged that the US wouldn't abandon Taiwan, reaffirming US support for the democratically elected government in Taipei despite fresh threats of military action by Beijing. Pelosi made her comments on Wednesday during a Presidential Office ceremony with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen. The California Democrat's arrival in Taiwan late Tuesday made her the highest-ranking American official to visit in a quarter century.
-
China summons US envoy to Beijing over Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
An enraged China summoned US envoy Nicholas Burns late on Tuesday night to lodge “strong protests” over Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy claimed by Beijing as its own. Burns was summoned to the Chinese foreign ministry by vice foreign minister Xie Feng soon after Pelosi's flight landed in Taipei and as tension mounted between Beijing and Washington over the visit.
