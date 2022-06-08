Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China releases world’s most detailed moon map yet
world news

China releases world’s most detailed moon map yet

China has released a new geological map of the moon, which it says is the most detailed to date, registering even finer details of the lunar surface than mapped by the US in 2020
The full moon rises behind an apartment building during lunar eclipse in Singapore. (AFP)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 07:04 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis

China has released a new geological map of the moon, which it says is the most detailed to date, registering even finer details of the lunar surface than mapped by the US in 2020.

The new map, which has details of craters and structures not charted before, will assist in further research of the moon, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Astrogeology Science Centre had, for the first time, mapped and classified the entire lunar surface in collaboration with Nasa and the Lunar Planetary Institute in 2020.

That digital map showed the moon’s geology in, what the Science Centre described as, incredible detail at a scale of 1:5000000.

Chinese scientists, however, say they have done better.

“China has released a new comprehensive geologic map of the moon to a scale of 1:2500000, the most detailed to date,” China’s national broadcaster, CGTN said in a brief report on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

“The map includes 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 rock types and 14 types of structures, providing abundant information about geology of the moon and its evolution,” the report said.

The new map was first published in a Chinese science journal called the Science Bulletin a week ago.

“It is expected to make a great contribution to scientific research, exploration and landing site selection on the moon.”

Chinese scientists from several research institutes created the “high resolution topographic map” based on data from China’s lunar exploration Chang’e project and other data and research findings from international organisations.

The map project was led by the Institute of Geochemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

China has sent several probes to the moon in the last few decades.

In January 2019, China’s Chang’e-4 probe landed on the far side of the moon, making it the first spacecraft to touch down on the part of the moon, which is never visible from earth.

And, in December 2020, China’s Chang’e-5 mission has returned to Earth with the cargo of rock and “soil” it collected from the lunar surface.

China has also left its mark on the moon. At least eight features on the moon near the landing area of the Chinese spacecraft Chang’e-5 were named after Chinese scientists and places in May 2021.

The Paris-based International Astronomical Union (IAU) said in a statement that it had approved eight Chinese names for features on the moon in the vicinity of the Chang’e-5’s landing site.

The total number of lunar features, which now have Chinese names, is 35.

China plans to send a crewed mission to the moon in the 2030.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sutirtho Patranobis

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP