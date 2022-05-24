Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China, Russia fighter jets flew near as PM Modi was at Quad meet: Japan minister

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security.
Leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan hold talks on regional security at the Quad summit in Tokyo.(ANI)
Updated on May 24, 2022 04:57 PM IST
Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday as leaders of the Quad bloc met in Tokyo, Japan said.

