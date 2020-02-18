e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / China’s coronavirus virus death toll passes 1,800

China’s coronavirus virus death toll passes 1,800

Hubei’s health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.

world Updated: Feb 18, 2020 05:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
A woman wears a protective mask at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, due to the country's coronavirus outbreak, February 17, 2020.
A woman wears a protective mask at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, due to the country's coronavirus outbreak, February 17, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,800 on Tuesday after 93 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province’s health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.

tags
top news
Intel pinpoints JeM chief Masood Azhar to Bahawalpur headquarters
Intel pinpoints JeM chief Masood Azhar to Bahawalpur headquarters
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
In Brussels, foreign minister S Jaishankar defends CAA, Kashmir move
In Brussels, foreign minister S Jaishankar defends CAA, Kashmir move
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Man held with rolls of foreign currency in perfume cans at Delhi airport
Man held with rolls of foreign currency in perfume cans at Delhi airport
‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at 86
‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at 86
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news