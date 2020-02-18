China’s coronavirus virus death toll passes 1,800
Hubei's health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.
The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,800 on Tuesday after 93 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province’s health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.
