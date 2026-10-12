China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers, freezes their assets over Taiwan ties; visa ban also imposed

China announced sanctions on Monday against ministers from Paraguay and Belize over their diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory.

The move comes two days after Taiwan celebrated its national day. (REUTERS/Ann Wang) (Representative Image)

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The measures against Paraguay's Communications Minister Gustavo Villate and Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca include the freezing of their assets in China, visa denials and the banning of Chinese organisations from doing business with them, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

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"Certain anti-China politicians... driven by self-interest, have stubbornly supported" Paraguay and Belize's diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the ministry said in online statements.

Beijing said the ministers had "taken a series of egregious actions and statements... damaging China's core interests".

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{{^usCountry}} The sanctions, which took effect from Monday, were in order to "safeguard national security" and "oppose separatist activities", it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sanctions, which took effect from Monday, were in order to "safeguard national security" and "oppose separatist activities", it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The move comes two days after Taiwan celebrated its national day.

Villate marked the day on social media saying "Paraguay reaffirms its relationship of friendship and cooperation, based on shared values and principles: the self-determination of peoples, human rights and democracy".

Taipei has only 12 diplomatic allies after Beijing, which has vowed to claim control over Taiwan by force if necessary, systematically poaches those who support the island in a bid to isolate it.

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Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, who has described Taiwan as a "fundamental partner" for the South American country, visited Taipei earlier this year, where he signed a raft of agreements on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, cybersecurity cooperation and AI and computing investment.

Last month, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung also visited Belize, where his ministry said the two sides agreed to deepen ties.

Taiwan's other allies in the Americas are Guatemala and Haiti. It also has formal diplomatic ties with several Caribbean islands.