China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan as ‘last resort’

Published on Oct 15, 2022 05:10 PM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli said.

China-Taiwan Conflict: A China's flag flutters near people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site. (Reuters)
China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday.

Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

