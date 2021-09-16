Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China sees 'Cold War mentality' in U.S., British, Australia pact
world news

China sees 'Cold War mentality' in U.S., British, Australia pact

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines. 
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:49 AM IST
China said countries "should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties.(Reuters)

China’s Washington embassy reacted to a new security pact announced by the United States, Britain and Australia on Wednesday by saying that countries should "shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows.

Asked to comment, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said countries "should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties. In particular, they should shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

Topics
china
