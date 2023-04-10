China stages live-fire drills for ‘sealing off’ Taiwan: What we know so far
China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during the third day of drills around the island. Beijing said that it launched the exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy. China had earlier warned that the encounter would provoke a furious response.
Here are top points on the story:
- Two days of exercises included simulating targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, the Chinese military said.
- The drills also included "sealing" Taiwan, China said.
- The drills came as United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters.
- One of China's two aircraft carriers also "participated in today's exercise," the country's military said.
- “R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond [to] these activities,” China said.
- This comes as the United States has repeatedly called for China to show restraint in the Taiwan conflict. US also sent the guided-missile destroyer the Milius in disputed parts of the South China Sea.
- "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea," the US Navy said, adding that the vessel passed near the Spratly Islands .
- China said that the vessel had "illegally intruded" into its territorial waters.
