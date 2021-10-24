Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China successfully launches satellite to test space debris mitigation technology
world news

China successfully launches satellite to test space debris mitigation technology

Published on Oct 24, 2021 09:07 AM IST
PTI | , Beijing

China successfully launched a new satellite on Sunday to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.

It was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, named Shijian-21, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and it entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

