China to donate 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Philippines

The Philippines and China’s cooperation to beat Covid-19 has enhanced relations between the two countries, the Southeast Asian nation’s top envoy said, ahead of next month’s possible deliveries of China-made vaccines.

“Mutual support and growing trust characterize our ties more than ever,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila on Saturday. “The fight against Covid-19 and the universal acceptance of the new inescapable normal is entering a turning point, with the beginning of vaccinations.”

Wang, who arrived in Manila on Friday, is on a week-long Southeast Asia trip that includes stops in Indonesia and Myanmar. This is the second meeting in several months between Wang and Locsin, who visited China in October.

China agreed on a 500 million yuan ($77 million) grant to finance Philippine livelihood, infrastructure and other projects, according to the Philippine foreign affairs department. Officials are also expected to witness the ceremonial launch of Bank of China’s yuan clearing facility.

Wang’s visit comes amid lingering tensions in the South China Sea and ahead of next week’s leadership change in the US.

“With our two nations’ abiding interest in regional stability and the security of our maritime commons, it behooves us to show our ability to rise to the challenge of managing differences peacefully and in accordance with law,” Locsin said.

