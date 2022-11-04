Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China to make substantial changes to Covid policy soon: Former government expert

China to make substantial changes to Covid policy soon: Former government expert

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:28 PM IST

Covid In China: Zeng Guang, a former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention who has remained outspoken on China's COVID fight.

Covid In China: People wearing face masks scan a QR code to register as they line up for COVID-19 tests.(AP)
Reuters |

Substantial changes to China's "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy are set to take place soon, a former Chinese disease control official told a conference hosted by investment bank Citi on Friday, according to a recording of the session heard by Reuters.

Zeng Guang, a former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention who has remained outspoken on China's COVID fight, said that the conditions for China opening up were "accumulating", citing new vaccines and progress the country had made in antiviral drug research.

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

Asked by Citi chief China economist Yu Xiangrong if China would open up after its annual meeting of parliament that traditionally takes place early in the year, he said many new policies would be introduced in the next five to six months, without detailing what information he was basing this on.

Citi declined to comment on Zeng's remarks. Zeng and Yu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP