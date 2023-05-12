Home / World News / China to Send Special Envoys to Ukraine, Russia From Monday

China to Send Special Envoys to Ukraine, Russia From Monday

Bloomberg | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 12, 2023 02:44 PM IST

President Xi Jinping announced China would send an envoy to Ukraine last month, during his first call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

China will dispatch a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations from Monday, as Beijing steps up its efforts for a diplomatic resolution to Moscow’s war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping(AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping(AFP)

Ambassador Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian Affairs, will also visit Poland, France and Germany on the trip, China’s Foreign Ministry announced. Li is a former ambassador to Moscow.

“The visit of Chinese representatives to relevant countries is another manifestation of China’s commitment to facilitate dialogue, and fully demonstrates that China firmly stands on the side of peace,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

President Xi Jinping announced China would send an envoy to Ukraine last month, during his first call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. The Chinese leader is looking to bolster his image as a global peacemaker after coming under pressure from Western powers for failing to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s war.

The call with Zelenskiy came shortly after China’s ambassador to France questioned the sovereignty of other former Soviet states under international law on a French TV channel, which provoked anger from Baltic states and others. China later removed a transcript of the remarks and said they didn’t represent government policy.

Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, described the decision to send a Chinese envoy to Ukraine as “really significant.”

“China should be actively mediating and participating so that people will take this seriously, and people will see China can play a positive role,” he said. “That’s going to improve relations with both European countries and, of course, even in the US.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china ukraine russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
china ukraine russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out