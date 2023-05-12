Home / World News / Russia's ‘enticing’ up to 8 times average salary to recruits for Ukraine: Report

Russia's ‘enticing’ up to 8 times average salary to recruits for Ukraine: Report

ByMallika Soni
May 12, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: This comes as Russia faces huge troop losses even after Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September.

Online advertisements in Russia sought troops to fight for Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine while offering salaries several times Russia's national average, a Kyiv-based NGO claimed. Data analyzed by the Foundation of Ukrainian War Victims showed how huge amounts of money are being offered to new recruits and there is no shortage of willing joiners, as per Newsweek.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops.(Reuters)

This comes as Russia faces huge troop losses even after Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. The Kremlin earlier said that the drive to enlist 300,000 had been completed. Yuriy Mukhin, a board member of the NGO said that over the last few months there has been a push by Moscow to boost troop numbers.

Read more: China punishes over 100,000 officials in Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive: Report

"They are trying to use any possible means to recruit people and they are activating their efforts," he claimed. The average salary in Russia varies depending on the region but in February it was around 63,000 roubles ($827) nationally, the report said.

"After the full-scale invasion, a salary of 300,000 roubles ($3,941) is the average for vacancies related directly with the war," Yuriy Mukhin said. The ads offered up to 450,000 roubles ($5,900) as a one-time payment in addition to a monthly salary of 400,000 roubles ($5,100).

Yuriy Mukhin said that his NGO's research offers a snapshot of how the Russian state is trying to attract recruits. The NGO tracked 5,874 unique vacancies posted on the job website HeadHunter.ru by Russian state accounts of military units recruiting troops. It found that on August 26 there were around 2,400 vacancies.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out