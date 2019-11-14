e-paper
Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Donald Trump plans to release on Thursday transcript of April Ukraine call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy

world Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, departs after giving testimony during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on November 13.
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, departs after giving testimony during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on November 13.(REUTERS)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump said that on Thursday he would deliver on his promise to release the transcript of an April call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump’s critics accuse him of withholding almost $400 million in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy to publicly declare an investigation.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

