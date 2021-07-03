Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China urges nations to construct a ‘great wall' against Covid-19
world news

China urges nations to construct a ‘great wall' against Covid-19

China has been facing intense scrutiny from the international community for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 04:42 PM IST
China watchers have suggested that none other than the US is at the receiving end of Xi’s anger, for pushing issues of virus origin (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi urged the international community to come together and construct a “great wall of immunity” in a bid to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic globally. Yi insisted that a “wall of immunity” will also help deal with political discrimination and bring about a collective global response to the pandemic.

"The most urgent priority is to expedite the construction of the 'Great Wall of Immunity' to fend off the virus, surpass political discrimination and carry out international anti-pandemic cooperation." Yi said, reported Reuters.

"We should face the imminent challenges together," he added.

China has been facing intense scrutiny from the international community for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is believed to be the epicentre of the virus, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and with President Biden renewing an investigation into the ‘Lab leak theory’ , China has been left to battle the virus at home and abroad.

The US has been stringently questioning the lab’s safety and have levelled allegations against its scientists for engaging in a controversial gain of function research that manipulated viruses in a manner making them more dangerous.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a defiant speech from atop Tiananmen Gate during the centenary celebration of the founding of the ruling Communist Party cautioned that anyone who tries to bully China “will face broken heads and bloodshed,". China watchers have suggested that none other than the US is at the receiving end of Xi’s anger, for pushing issues of virus origin, and criticising the Communist Party’s technology policies, military expansion and human rights record.

China, which has administered about 19.47 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine domestically, till July 1, as per the national health bureau records, has been busy with vaccine diplomacy, sending shipments of its home grown vaccine to Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, South Africa, supplying more than 480 million vaccine doses to other nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus wuhan wuhan lab
TRENDING NEWS

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP