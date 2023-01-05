China urges WHO to take 'just position' on Covid after criticism: ‘We hope…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 05, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Covid In China: World Health Organization criticised Beijing's "very narrow" definition of virus deaths.

Covid In China: Security guards wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic sit at an entrance of a building in Beijing.(AFP)
China called on the World Health Organization on Thursday to take a "just" position on Covid-19, after the body criticised Beijing's "very narrow" definition of virus deaths.

"We... hope the WHO secretariat will uphold a scientific, objective and just position, and make efforts to play a positive role for the world's response to the pandemic challenge," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press briefing, insisting Beijing "maintained close cooperation with the WHO".

