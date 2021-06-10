China warns Japan after its PM refers to Taiwan as a ‘country’

China on Thursday said it has lodged stern protests and warned Japan after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made a rare reference to Taiwan as a country during a parliamentary meeting a day before.

China accused Japan of severely breaching its pledge not to refer self-ruled Taiwan as a country, which Beijing sees as a breakaway region to be reunited, if required, by force.

Suga had referred to Taiwan as a country during a meeting of Japan’s National Diet, the country’s bicameral legislature on Wednesday.

Discussing Covid-19 pandemic prevention strategies adapted abroad, Suga listed Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan as nations that had “adopted strong restrictions on private rights”, reports from Tokyo said.

The reference evoked strong response from Beijing, which is against foreign countries having diplomatic ties with Taiwan or even referring to the island as a country.

China lodged stern representations with Japan after PM Suga referred to the Taiwan region as a country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin was quoted as saying by state media.

This seriously violated the principles of the four political documents including a Sino-Japanese joint statement, Wang said, adding Suga’s remarks severely breached Japan’s promise on not regarding Taiwan as a country.

Wang called on the Japanese side to make a clear clarification and make sure this kind of incident never happens again.

The spokesperson urged Japan to honour its promises, be cautious with its words and actions and not damage China’s sovereignty in any way.

Wang emphasised that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

Since Japan broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1972, successive Japanese governments have usually called Taiwan a region, following its “one-China” policy.

Japan-Taiwan ties, however, have shown signs of warming up recently, especially after Tokyo last week donated 1.24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to help tackle the rising number of cases on the island.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Japan for supplying “timely assistance”, calling Tokyo “a partner insisting on the same values of freedom and democracy”.

In April, a joint statement after a summit between US President Joe Biden and Suga referred to the “importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

“The meeting was Biden’s first in-person meeting with a foreign head of state since taking office and was in line with the US administration’s efforts to rally its partners in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing influence in the region. Notably, the statement was the first issued by leaders of the two countries to mention Taiwan since 1969,” Taiwan News reported on the statement.

Despite close trade ties, relations between China and Japan are fraught because of a history of colonialism and maritime disputes with differences flaring frequently.