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China weighs response to possible next round of US tariffs

Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the US to put relations back on the “right track” during a meeting with Ambassador David Perdue on Wednesday.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 18:22:44 IST
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China said it would monitor US actions related to tariffs for alleged overcapacity and may take countermeasures, underscoring lingering friction despite a trade truce.

The US is reportedly considering a 7.5% tariff on China following investigations into alleged excess capacity. (File Photo/AP)
The US is reportedly considering a 7.5% tariff on China following investigations into alleged excess capacity. (File Photo/AP)

Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling reiterated Beijing’s opposition to the investigation into China and other economies, saying Washington has launched the probe under the “pretext of overcapacity.”

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“We will continue to closely monitor and comprehensively assess subsequent US actions and reserve the right to take all necessary measures,” Huang said at a regular press briefing on Thursday in response to a question about a possible US levy.

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Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the US to put relations back on the “right track” during a meeting with Ambassador David Perdue on Wednesday, accusing Washington of introducing a series of “negative measures on unfounded grounds,” according to a Chinese statement.

 
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